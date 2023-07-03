Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %
LARK opened at $21.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $113.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.31. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $25.90.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.17%.
Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
