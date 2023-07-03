Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

LARK opened at $21.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $113.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.31. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $25.90.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.17%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

