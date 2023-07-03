Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSE:LEJU opened at $2.31 on Monday. Leju has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.
Leju Company Profile
