LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. LendingTree has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.42. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LendingTree by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 49.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LendingTree by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LendingTree by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

(Free Report

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.