Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.92 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

