Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $13.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.99 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

NYSE:LOW opened at $225.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $174.48 and a fifty-two week high of $226.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

