M. Kraus & Co Buys 537 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $120.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.71. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 816,599 shares of company stock worth $24,142,177. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

