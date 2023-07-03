M. Kraus & Co Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $145.44 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.81. The company has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

