M. Kraus & Co Sells 129 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.25 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

