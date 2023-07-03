Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $12.01 on Monday. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

