Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,084 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.02 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

