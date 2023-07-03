Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $116.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

