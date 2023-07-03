Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. Equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

