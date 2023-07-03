Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.67.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $122.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,736,000 after buying an additional 53,078 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,145,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 521,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

