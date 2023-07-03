Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $423.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

