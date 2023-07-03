Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $120.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 816,599 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

