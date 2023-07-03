MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 59,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,034,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 113,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 101,303 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.93.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.05 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

