Mcdonald Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.70.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $423.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

