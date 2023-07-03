MeiraGTx Holdings plc Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MeiraGTx in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.31). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MeiraGTx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 109.13% and a negative net margin of 265.59%.

MeiraGTx Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MeiraGTx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MeiraGTx from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $399.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.37. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Institutional Trading of MeiraGTx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Johnson & Johnson lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 6,641,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 631.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 258,696 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its position in MeiraGTx by 11.9% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,103,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 117,147 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,347,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,281,103 shares in the company, valued at $64,866,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.