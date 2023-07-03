Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

MERC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.48. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.70 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Mercer International by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Free Report

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.