MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of analysts have commented on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $11.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.95. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 1,376.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,024,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $13,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 1,052,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

