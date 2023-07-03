MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,280,000 after buying an additional 282,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,367,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 985 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $100,174.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,451,093.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $100,174.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,451,093.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $809,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,381 shares of company stock worth $1,431,445 over the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGPI stock opened at $106.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.