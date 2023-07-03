Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,786 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $340.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.