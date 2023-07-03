Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.2% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WJ Interests LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $340.54 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

