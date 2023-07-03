Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 40.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,360,000 after buying an additional 1,483,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,915 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,754,000 after purchasing an additional 486,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,001,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $57.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.