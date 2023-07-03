MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 89 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HD opened at $310.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

