NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ NH opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

