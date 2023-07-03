National Bank Financial Weighs in on Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion.
Superior Plus Stock Performance
SPB opened at C$9.49 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.10 and a 52-week high of C$11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.55.
Superior Plus Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -114.29%.
Superior Plus Company Profile
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
