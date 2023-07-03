National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 140.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,712,000 after buying an additional 174,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,141,000 after buying an additional 54,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BorgWarner by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after buying an additional 240,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.91 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.