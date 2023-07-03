National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NCMI opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

