Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NTZ stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

