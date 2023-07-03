NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Trading Down 2.6 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $110.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.