NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

NIKE Trading Down 2.6 %

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.40.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $110.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average is $119.28. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

