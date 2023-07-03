Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $455.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

