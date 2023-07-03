Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after buying an additional 524,276 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO opened at $161.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.84. The stock has a market cap of $363.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

