Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 966,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after buying an additional 667,905 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after buying an additional 524,276 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $161.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.