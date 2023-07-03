NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 34.7% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 46,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on NRG Energy to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $37.39 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

