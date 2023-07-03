NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $423.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

