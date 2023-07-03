NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $423.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.89 and its 200-day moving average is $263.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

