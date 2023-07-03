NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $423.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

