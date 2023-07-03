NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Trimmed by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.6 %

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $423.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

