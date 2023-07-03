NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Trimmed by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $423.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.89 and a 200-day moving average of $263.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.