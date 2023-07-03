Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Down 11.6 %

NYMX opened at $0.19 on Monday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia and low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

