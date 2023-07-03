Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

