Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.14.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.