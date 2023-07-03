Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $157.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.01. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

