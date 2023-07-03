Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2,144.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,829 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,890 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 820,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 492,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $95.15 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average is $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.