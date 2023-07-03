Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after acquiring an additional 662,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 820,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $95.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

