OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 63 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.52 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $430.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

