ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 360.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,112 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $61.72 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

