OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
Shares of OPHC opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.80.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.