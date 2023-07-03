OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) by 1,250,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,008 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

