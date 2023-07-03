Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

ORCL stock opened at $119.09 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market cap of $323.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.